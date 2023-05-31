Arubi To Remain In SA

Washington Arubi is expected to remain in the South African Premier Soccer League after he reportedly joined a new club.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper will not renew his contract with Marumo Gallants, who were relegated from the top-flight league upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. The deal is set to expire at the end of next month.

According to FarPost.co.za, Arubi has agreed to move to Sekhukhune United on a free transfer.

He is said to have signed a one-year contract with Babina Noko, who will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup Cup next season.

“He (Arubi) has signed a one-year deal with Sekhukhune United. It appears they want to strengthen their goalkeeping department for the CAF Confederation Cup,” a source told the publication

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Arubi has played 180 games in the DStv Premiership since arriving in South Africa in 2012.

He has also played for University of Pretoria, Black Aces, Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.- Soccer24 News

