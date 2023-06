CCC Officials Chase Away FAZ From Polling Station

FAZ was stationed inside the polling station at Manondwane Primary in Nketa, Ward 24, BYO.

ZEC did nothing about it.

ZRP did nothing about it.

Thanks to CCC officials who intervened and chased FAZ away from the polling station.

ZEC is not independent and has failed.

ZEC is not independent and has failed.@ZECzim pic.twitter.com/2IIaG35aA5 — Team Pachedu (@PacheduZW) May 30, 2023

