Is the Patriot Act Good for Free Speech? – Mavaza

Spread the love

ONLY 17 opposition lawmakers cast a no vote. The remainder is history.

By Masimba Mavaza | In an effort to preserve the country’s reputation, Zimbabwe’s parliament has made it illegal to criticise the government negatively. With infractions of the new rule punishable by up to 20 years in prison, this has occurred ahead of the presidential and legislative elections in August. Zimbabwe has started a new chapter in preserving its reputation.



A provision in the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill, also referred to as the “Patriotic Bill,” makes it illegal to “willfully harm Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and national interest.”



The bill, which was passed late on June 7th, according to opposition activists, was created to safeguard the nation’s reputation. Never is this done to punish people, civil society organisations, or political opponents of the ZANU-PF party in power.



It’s critical to realise that. A country is protected by law, but a patriot cannot be formed by law. True patriotism is the love and devotion one has for his or her country, the desire to preserve the country’s good name, and a deep appreciation for the socioeconomic well-being of the nation. Given that the nation was founded on the blood and sacrifices of its heroes, it is essential that everyone take ownership of their patriotism. Zimbabwe’s Patriotic Bill was passed by parliament in that spirit of patriotism.



The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill was passed by Zimbabwe’s National House of Assembly, the lower house of the nation’s Parliament, with the intention of punishing nationals who “wilfully damage the sovereignty and national interest” of their country. Falsehoods are forbidden, but not constructive criticism.



The bill makes various changes to the law, including tougher penalties for drug offences, mandatory prison terms for rape, and steps to stop public officials from abusing their positions of authority. However, the public has paid close attention to the revisions pertaining to political activities. These amendments, often known as the “Patriotic Bill,” aim to penalise people for what the bill’s supporters refer to as “unpatriotic acts.”



Those who assert that the law is intended to limit free expression are being devious.

Falsehood is not considered to be free speech. There are 210 elected members of parliament in Zimbabwe. Only 17 people opposed the bill.



Hon. Matewu C., Hon. Raidza, and Hon. Togarepi were the poll workers. The late honourable A Mpofu was the one who presented this law.



After passing the Senate, the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill is now awaiting the President’s signature to become law.



Participating in any meeting where trade boycotts or sanctions on Zimbabwe are discussed or planned is illegal under the bill, whether the measures are targeted or broad. What kind of people are we going to be if we fight for our own suffering? Additionally, the legislation forbids anybody from attending a conference where there is discussion of military intervention or the toppling of Zimbabwe’s constitutional government.



Even if you were unaware of the agenda before the meeting, you could face criminal charges if you support or assist someone who raises these matters. The Bill does not specify punishments for offenders, but it safeguards the nation and its residents against its own citizens.



The government is being charged by the opposition with passing a law to stifle speech prior to elections after going into overdrive. This is a false statement intended to demonise Zimbabwe.



The Zimbabwean Parliament really received a motion on the need for a Patriot Bill in August 2020. The primary goal of the proposed bill was to advance and protect the nation’s interests by making actions that work against Zimbabwe illegal, including—but not limited to—private correspondence with foreign governments or any officer or agent thereof, making false statements to influence foreign governments, and other similar behaviour meant to undermine the nation.



Falsehoods are the core issue that the legislation seeks to protect.

The only ones quivering with dread and running to their masters to hide are the guilty.



CONSEQUENCES OF THE PATRIOTIC BILL

The bill will give the National Prosecuting Authority the power to bring criminal charges against anyone who undermines the nation or makes up information to present a negative impression of Zimbabwe to foreign governments.The adjudication process must be impartial; otherwise, those responsible with interpreting and implementing the terms of the bill may utilise them for political ends. This can’t possibly be an issue. The legal system in Zimbabwe is very independent. Our courts are run by honourable individuals whose integrity cannot be questioned. Therefore, every ambiguity in the law can be safely handled by our courts. Our judges are sworn to uphold the law, and they cannot be bought with money. The politicisation of the legislation would indicate that the opposition wants to demonise the nation without facing any repercussions for their conduct. No kind of protest is silenced by this law.

The law is intended to promote an optimistic narrative that presents the nation in a favourable light.

Lies about Zimbabwe legalising abuse are what are sold to the outside world. The truth is that there is no legal restriction on criticising the ZANU PF. This legislation forbids disparaging your country, not a particular political party. The goal of this law is to safeguard Zimbabwe and its citizens.

Therefore, it is incorrect to claim that the Patriotic Act is a partisan law. The rule of law is what safeguards Zimbabwe as a nation.

Therefore, it is true that the Patriotic Bill exists to defend the nation. We have a responsibility to track down lost nationals and bring them back into the fold. It is essential to establish a patriot through legislation. True patriotism is an innate appreciation for the nation’s positive socioeconomic welfare, and like in every other nation, it is a duty that must be upheld.

Any communications intended to influence foreign governments against your nation should be illegal and subject to legal sanctions. Author: Dr. Masimba Mavaza The West and America also justify their heavy sanctions against Zimbabwe by stating that they seek to defend the country’s human rights. Zimbabwean life is now significant for some inexplicable reason. The reasoning is flawed. We are informed that in order for us to be protected and have access to our human rights, we must routinely endure unimaginable misery as a result of sanctions. In the name of democracy and human rights, we are exhorted to endure suffering.Now, America and the West are accusing the impending Zimbabwean Patriot Act of being a tool of tyranny and the abuse of power, with the unwavering support of the CCC. They just ask that Zimbabwe not utilise its power lest it be accused of abuse. Zimbabwe’s sovereignty is concealed behind a smoke screen, and the true power is what they are attempting to seize.Whoever said, “I love you to death, so let me make a way for you to die defending your life against yourself,” has no right to say that.

Therefore, we must never believe lies that claim that our own government is responsible for our deaths. Sanctions are morally wrong and cannot be justified.

Thus, criticising the Patriot Act is incorrect. A significant portion of the expansive Patriot Act has nothing to do with curtailing freedoms or conducting surveillance. The Patriot Act is not a tool of tyranny, and the government’s existing monitoring and control authorities are derived from some elements of common law. It provides security in some way.There is much misunderstanding over whether the Patriot Act is a weapon or a tool for protection due to the diabolical lies being pushed by CCC and its masters on human rights programmes.There are so many contentious programmes that are still in use in the West. Finally, while the government’s eavesdropping capabilities will be only little affected by the attack on Zimbabwean laws aimed to safeguard their own country, it will have a significant influence on the protection of individuals from the unpatriotic.

Describe the Patriot Act.“Legislation can only serve to remind someone how to be a patriot; it cannot make someone into a patriot. Love for and defence of one’s country must always flow from the heart rather than being a forced or oppressive duty. We must be proud to be Zimbabweans and must give every last drop of blood to protect our nation.Election time is approaching. Zimbabwe must come first for Zimbabweans. Every time there are elections, a large number of unpatriotic individuals will be stepping on each other to defame their own nation.It is our responsibility to defend our own nation against ourselves.Tossing your nation under the bus to win votes is never a good campaign strategy.Love your nation first, and it will love you back.

[email protected]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...