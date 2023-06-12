State Media Exposes Mthuli Ncube

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The state-owned Sunday News newspaper recently published an article that exposed the Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, for his alleged purchase of a property in Cowdray Park, a constituency in Bulawayo.

The newspaper seemed to commend Mthuli for this action, suggesting that it would help him establish stronger connections with the constituency.

The crux of the article lies in the fact that Mthuli Ncube, a member of the Zanu PF political party, had expressed interest in a constituency that he has never been a part of previously.

This revelation raises questions about his motivations and intentions.

By purchasing a property in Cowdray Park, Mthuli Ncube seemingly aims to establish a closer relationship with the residents of the area, implying that he had not been actively involved or engaged with the constituency before.

The story highlights that Mthuli Ncube has made efforts over the past few months to engage with the Cowdray Park residents, suggesting a sudden change in his approach and priorities.

The article implies that this newfound interest may be politically motivated, potentially driven by upcoming elections or a desire to secure support from the constituency.

The exposure of Mthuli Ncube’s interest in a previously unfamiliar constituency raises questions about his sincerity, while exposing Zanu PF for imposing candidates on the electorate.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...