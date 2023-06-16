Headmaster Found Dead

The headmaster of Gwindingwi Secondary School, Mr. Stanford Tsindikwa, was discovered dead close to Rusape Dam in a strange incident in Makoni.

A fortnight ago, Mr. Tsindikwa was reported missing after he allegedly made multiple calls and texted his wife about his plan to end his life.

Inspector Norbert Muzondo, a spokesman for the Manicaland Provincial Police, verified the incident and stated that inquiries are ongoing.

“On May 29, Mr Tsindikwa left his Mabvazuva home in Rusape, proceeding to his workplace at Gwindingwi Secondary School. He later sent suicidal text messages to his wife, Ms Concern Mandiyaba.

“He did not return home that day. A search was conducted to no avail. On May 31, Mr Martin Shiridzinomwa of Magamba suburb discovered Mr Tsindikwa lying dead near Rusape Dam.

“A report was made to the police and they attended the scene. No injuries were noted. The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are underway,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said Mr Tsindikwa was having domestic problems, resulting in him being absent from work for the greater part of this term.

“I understand that he had some domestic problems. He was not regularly attending work this term due to marital issues,” said Mr Chidhakwa.- state media

