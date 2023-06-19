2023 Election- Time to Choose: Zimbabwe Needs You | Mavaza

In the article “Time to Choose: Zimbabwe Needs You,” written by Dr. Masimba Mavaza, the author discusses the achievements of Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Despite facing economic, financial, and social crises, the country has modernized, opened up to the world, and experienced significant growth. The article calls upon Zimbabweans to recognize these accomplishments and highlights the challenges the nation currently faces. Dr. Mavaza urges citizens to support President Mnangagwa and the ruling party, ZANU PF, in the upcoming election to continue the progress made in the past five years.

A Nation Under Attack

Dr. Mavaza argues that Zimbabwe is currently facing an economic emergency and is under attack. He attributes the country’s challenges to external factors, such as security threats in neighboring Mozambique and domestic currency issues, which have created a sense of doubt and uncertainty among the population. The author contends that these challenges are not the result of mismanagement or corruption but rather deliberate attempts to sabotage the country’s progress.

Economic Turmoil and Historical Context

To contextualize Zimbabwe’s current situation, Dr. Mavaza points out historical global economic crises such as the Great Depression of the 1930s and more recent events like the Global Economic Recession of 2007-09. By referencing these past crises, the author implies that Zimbabwe’s economic difficulties are not unique and should not be solely attributed to internal factors. He suggests that the country is facing an economic downturn orchestrated to create unrest and rebellion among the people.

ED’s Leadership and Vision

The article highlights President Mnangagwa’s commitment to changing the way things are done in Zimbabwe. The president’s approach is described as more democratic, accountable, and focused on empowering the Zimbabwean people. Dr. Mavaza emphasizes Mnangagwa’s efforts to restructure debt and seek debt relief without borrowing under sanctions. The president’s vision for a modern patriotic Zimbabwe, capable of delivering on the promises of democracy and improving the lives of its citizens, is underscored.

ZANU PF’s Policies and Job Creation

The author discusses ZANU PF’s policies aimed at stimulating the economy and creating job opportunities. These policies include incentivizing small business investment, eliminating capital gains taxes on investments, and providing a growth fund to local communities. Dr. Mavaza suggests that ZANU PF is actively fighting economic problems and ensuring peace and stability in the nation. He claims that while the opposition focuses on campaigning, ZANU PF is taking practical steps to address the challenges faced by Zimbabweans.

Conclusion: Building a Strong Future

In conclusion, Dr. Mavaza urges Zimbabweans to support President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF in the upcoming election. He emphasizes the need for a new direction and a continued commitment to the progress made in the past five years. The article calls for immediate action to stabilize the financial system, provide relief to struggling families and communities, and create jobs. Despite acknowledging the difficult times Zimbabwe is going through, the author expresses confidence in the resilience and determination of the Zimbabwean people to overcome these challenges and build a strong and prosperous future for the country.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, Dr. Masimba Mavaza, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of ZimEye or Media Origins.

