Does Chiwenga Deserve Award Of Excellence ?

Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has been given an award of excellence by the India Africa Trade Council in honour of his contribution to trade between India and Zimbabwe.

He received the accolade on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th edition CII Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

The award honours achievers towards peace, security, growth and stability.

Dr Chiwenga said that he is honoured to receive the award on behalf of the government and people of Zimbabwe, adding that economic links between India and Zimbabwe that have a long history from the era of the Munhutapa State, present a conducive environment for present day engagements in different areas of cooperation.

According to Vice President Chiwenga, a Zimbabwe-India business delegation expected in the country in early July this year is testament to the successful Indo-Zim trade relationship.- ZBC

