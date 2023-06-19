Time To Choose, Zimbabwe Needs You!

By Dr Masimba Mavaza- We have achieved a lot as a country. Zimbabwe has done a lot despite all arrows pointed at it. The country has modernised, opened itself to the world, and taken its rightful place at the heart of the world family. Today, even in times of difficulty, Zimbabwe is a free and vibrant society, and it is a nation which has embarked on furious growth.

Under President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, these achievements should never be taken for granted.

Zimbabwe has faced its worst economic, financial and social crisis since 2008. And it is still struggling with the consequences. We can use the word ‘sabotage’ to describe the current situation. Our various challenges from the security threats in our neighbourhood Mozambique Cabo Delgado and at home to the currency crisis, and to the cruel price hikes, have not only arrived at the same time. They also feed each other, creating a sense of doubt and uncertainty in the minds of our people. For too many years now, Zimbabwe and its people have been at the eye of the storm, and today we must salute the patience and determination you have shown. Your actions and your sacrifices underline your commitment to the task facing our country. Your perseverance is also a testimony of your place within Africa and the world.

As we surge close to the election date, let us all bring a message of determination and hope for Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans, but it is a demanding message at the same time. We must have hope as patriots, as you know, we can share some uncomfortable truths. For Zimbabwe, the challenge that this great nation and people face is not only economic and social: it is about building a modern patriotic Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe– which is able to deliver on the promises of this great democracy; the Zimbabwe which cares and which works for its people; the people who make Zimbabwe a proud nation despite challenges.

Our commitment to Zimbabwe and its place in the world where it belongs, securely anchored, is nothing new. We have always put our trust in ED and ED put his in the people, and it remains there today. It was under ED’s Presidency that Zimbabwe embarked on a significant restructuring of private debt, and envisaged the possibility of debt relief in the future. Zimbabwe cleared most of its debts without borrowing and under sanctions.

Even before taking office, ED made it clear that mistakes – on all sides – had been made, and he wanted to change the way things are done. He wanted to replace the a hard-handed approach with a more democratic and a more accountable structure. He argued that the Zimbabwean people should play a bigger role. ED has always wanted a stronger social dimension for the nation and for any future programme. Bringing Zimbabwe to the Commonwealth was a political and democratic process, and it was a hard fight; we all can see that doors have been knocked and are being opened. Endless days and nights meetings of the Heads of States and Governments Parliaments mobilised. Pressure in the markets, pressure in the media. As Zimbabweans, we did not like what we heard in some local forest press, but democratically the democratic space was left open for all. We did not like what we saw and heard from our own opposition. Finger-pointing, insults, scapegoats, lies. We saw the ghosts of the past. We saw Africa at its worst.

We fought for the dignity of the Zimbabwean people. We fought for the respect of all the other democracies and their people. In just under five years, ED fought for the general interest and the values of the Zimbabwean rise. He fought for a simple idea in the country responsibility and solidarity go together.

In all this fight, the enemies of peace waited for the announcement of an election date so that they unleashed untold suffering upon the masses so that they could be starved to rebellion.

Zimbabwe must remember that the world did go through such economic turmoils before.

Remember the Depression of 1920–21, a U.S. economic recession following the end of WW1 ? Again, there was the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression (1929–1939), the worst Depression in modern history. All in all, the seven crises that we can remember are the Great Depression of 1932; the Suez Crisis of 1956; the International Debt Crisis of 1982; the East Asian Economic Crisis of 1997-2001; the Russian Economic Crisis of 1992-97, the Latin American Debt Crisis in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina 1994-2002, and the Global Economic Recession 2007-09.

This shows us that what we are facing now has nothing to do with mismanagement or corruption.

Zimbabwe is under attack and the target is our stomachs.

We meet at a moment of great uncertainty for Zimbabwe. The economic crisis we face is the worst since 2008 Depression. Markets across the globe have become increasingly unstable, and millions of Zimbabweans will open up their bank statements this week and see that so much of their hard-earned savings have disappeared.

The economic crisis has left businesses large and small unable to get loans, which means they can’t buy new equipment, or hire new workers, or even make payroll for the workers they have.

Industries which were starting to crawl are being hit right in the ankles. They are attacked and cannot rise. All this was happening at the time of the elections. Is it a coincidence, or is someone hitting the sack like a cat?

At this rate, the question isn’t just “are you better off than you were four years ago?”, it’s “are you better off than you were four weeks ago?”

We know these are difficult times. We know people are worried. But we also know this – we can steer ourselves out of this crisis. Because we are the Zimbabweans and we are ZANU PF. We are the country that has faced down war sanctions and Depression, great challenges and great threats. And at each and every moment, we have risen to meet these challenges as Zimbabweans. It won’t be easy, but there’s no reason we can’t make this year another ZANU PF and Zimbabwean year.

But it will take a new direction. It will take new commitment by you by us. It will take a real continuation of the works which were started in the past five years. This is why we are saying money or no money we give ED the chance to finish the task he started. And that’s why we are saying ED PFEE.

OUR opponents the CCC have made their choice. In his campaign CHAMISA announced that they were going to “turn the page” on the discussion about our economy so they can spend the final month of this election asking the colonisers to come back. Asking them to reverse the gains of our independence. Asking them to come and urinate on the graves of our fallen heroes. We’ve seen where that’s led us and we’re not going back. It’s time to turn the page and move on.

It is not a coincidence that prices escalated when elections were announced. While others are pulling an economic sabotage card to starve the people to abandon their party Over the course of this campaign, ZANU PF has laid out a set of policies that will grow our middle-class and strengthen our economy in the long-term. ZANU PF has ensured every youth can compete in the economy by allowing them to own mines farms and to run industries and make Zimbabwe work again. ZANU PF is in the process of creating five million new, high-wage jobs by investing in the renewable sources of energy and in land and mines and we’ll create two million jobs by rebuilding our crumbling roads, schools and bridges building our cities which have been destroyed by the city fathers who were all from the opposition.

But that’s a long-term strategy for growth. Right now, we face an immediate economic emergency that requires urgent action. We can’t wait to help workers and families and communities who are struggling right now – who don’t know if their job or their retirement will be there tomorrow, who don’t know if next week’s paycheck will cover this month’s bills. We need to pass an economic rescue plan for the middle-class and we need to do it now. ED is proposing a number of steps that we should take immediately to stabilise our financial system, provide relief to families and communities, and help struggling homeowners. It’s a plan that begins with one word that’s on everyone’s mind, and it’s spelled J-O-B-S and a demand to end the Price madness.

Election date is 23 August 2023 but ZANU PF is not waiting until then to start creating new jobs ED is on the ground running.

To fuel the real engine of job creation in this country, ED also proposed eliminating all capital gains taxes on investments in small businesses and start-up companies, and he has proposed an additional tax incentive to encourage new small business investment. It is time to protect the jobs we have and to create the jobs of tomorrow by unlocking the drive, and ingenuity, and innovation of the Zimbabwean people. Mnangagwa is on the drive to end our dependence on foreign donors.

While others are campaigning ZANU PF is fighting the problems and making sure that the nation enjoys peace with full stomachs. ZANU PF is creating jobs by providing a growth fund that will provide money to provinces and local communities so that they can move forward with projects to rebuild and repair our economy,our roads, our bridges and our schools. A lot of these projects and these jobs are at risk right now because of budget shortfalls, but this ED and ZANU PF will make sure they continue.

The president is coming up with a rescue plan is to provide immediate relief to families who are watching their paycheck shrink and their jobs and life savings disappear. A cushion has already been provided for our civil servants.

At a time when the ups and downs of the stock market have rarely been so unpredictable and dramatic, we also need to give families and retirees more flexibility and security when it comes to their retirement savings. This nonsense of price hikes is stopping now not in August.

Now, one of the reasons 2023 August 23 will be an unusual election is because people are anxious and uncertain about the economy. And our politics are a natural place to channel that frustration. We are here to talk about that anxiety, that economic anxiety, and what it means. We must remember that our economy is not just better than it was eight years ago — it is the strongest, most durable economy in the world. But it is under attack by cowards proponents of Regime Change. Despite what we are going through now we will make it even stronger, and expand opportunity for even more people. But to do that, we have to be honest about what our real challenges are, and we’ve got to make some smart decisions going forward. We must talk about the deficit and the financial problems that we face. But at the same time as that we must never take our eyes off the need for building strong and sustained economic growth growth in which we must all play a huge part.The knowledge-based economy is the economy of the future, and in building that economy and in recognising that it is not just about young people’s skills but about people’s skills all through their lives, we alll have a huge, huge role to play.

it is vital that ZANU PF prevail in this election because it has a job to finish. ED is not a man who hides or exaggerates problems; he fights them head-on.

With your vote, Zimbabwe will be anchored securely within the world and has a chance to rebuild its future.

All of this is happening at a time when things are changing and taking a new shape across the world. Too often, we focus on crises, and we forget the bigger picture. And the bigger picture tells us that a lot has happened in the world economy over the last 20 months. We are pushing for new sources of growth with new strategies. We set out a new roadmap for the future of Zimbabwe so that we can better support our people as they modernise their economies and give them new flexibility to carry out reforms and investments. ZANU PF is pushing for a robust social agenda, focusing on skills, rolling out a Youth Guarantee and promoting health and safety at work. And if you look at the facts: there is a recovery in Zimbabwe. There is job creation. Zimbabwe is very much on the mend. So this is not the nation of blind, stupid madness many people continue fantasising about. ZANU PF has a new momentum with its efforts over the last five years and the encouraging signs it is creating a window of opportunity. And with your vote, Zimbabwe now has the chance to turn the corner.

Let’s focus ahead, and this, too, will come to pass.

