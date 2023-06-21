Vote In Numbers On August 23

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the right man to lead the nation to the promised land.

This was said by CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

In a bold statement on Twitter, Chuma exhorted young people to vote in numbers on August 23 2023.

“We have a generational responsibility to make Zimbabwe work again.

In President @nelsonchamisa we have the right man to take us to the promised land.

We have a collective responsibility to vote BIG for change on 23 August.

,” said Chuma.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...