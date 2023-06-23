Is Mnangagwa Call For Peace Sincere?

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says legal practitioners have a duty to entrench unity and a culture of non-violence as the country approaches general elections slated for the 23rd of August this year.

He was speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations and unveiling of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha (DMH) law firm’s new offices in Harare this Wednesday.

The President was Guest of Honour at the event in Harare’s Alexandra Park, which also coincided with the law firm’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The President took the opportunity to challenge the citizenry to denounce and shun any form of economic sabotage.

“Our country’s general elections to be held on the 23rd of August 2023 are fast approaching. Legal practitioners are invited to be part of the national crusade preaching and practicing peace. You also have a duty to entrench unity and a culture of non-violence, before, during and after the elections, the people of Zimbabwe no less from you. It is incumbent on all of us to denounce the economic sabotage, hybrid asymmetrical attack on our country’s independence and national interest.

“On its part, my administration will continue to put in place responsive measures to promote sustainable growth of our economy, increased investments, production and productivity towards the realisation of development that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said legal practitioners must complement government efforts in the fight against corruption and ensure a corrupt-free legal fraternity.

“Under the Second Republic, justice delivery, a patriotic, independent and corrupt free legal fraternity is core to our quest of entrenching constitutionalism, good governance, democracy and the rule of law. To this end, I call upon legal practitioners to ensure that services offered are available and accessible towards lifting more of our people to a higher quality of life and out of poverty into prosperity.

“Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo. Equally I also urge you as lawyers, you join the national effort to expose and fight corruption. You must be at the forefront of demonstrating the core tenets of ethic driven leadership, mindsets and actions along with accountability and integrity,” he added.

The President also commended DMH Law Chambers for demonstrating unity of purpose and delivering quality legal services.

“It is most gratifying that, leveraging and pulling the various competencies, skills and experiences, the partners are working together and demonstrating commitment to continuously building a strong and sustainable DMH brand, you have become a model institution. Further, your unity of purpose, which harness the diverse strengths of partners, for delivering quality services has seen you leaving an indelible footprint in our country’s legal landscape,” highlighted the President.

Established in 1998 with only four partners, Dube, Manikai and Hwacha law firm has grown over the years and now boasts of nine partners, two associate partners, four senior associates, one candidate attorney and several associates.

