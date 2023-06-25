Manchester City Target PSG Star

Spread the love

Manchester United have turned their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after having a third bid for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea. Mail

Tottenham look set to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven. The Guardian

French side Lyon have made contact with Christian Pulisic over a potential move in this window amid his frustration at Chelsea. L’Equipe

AC Milan have held talks with Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku over a potential deal for the striker. La Gazzetta dello Sport

Chelsea have signed Jamaica international Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, who will join the club next season after his 18th birthday.

Manchester City are considering a bid for Paris St-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, 24, and “will not hesitate” to pay a big fee for the Morocco international. Marca

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea will hold meetings with the agents of Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, next week over a potential move to the Premier League. Express

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to bid for Barcelona’s Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, after pulling out of the race to sign England’s Declan Rice, 24, from West Ham. Foot Mercato

Brighton have identified Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, as a top target this summer after the Ghanaian rejected a new contract at the Eredivisie club. Mail

Manchester City have agreed terms with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City have entered ‘advanced talks’ to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice ahead of long-time suitors Arsenal. Sky Sports

Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...