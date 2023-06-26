Mnangagwa Bodyguard Vanishes, Wife And Child

Spread the love

President Mnangagwa’s Bodyguard and Family Missing; Urgent Search Underway.

By A Correspondent | Harare, Zimbabwe – In a shocking turn of events, Teererai Shavi, a former bodyguard of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, along with his wife Netsai Mavure and their young daughter, have been reported missing since late January to early February 2023. The disappearance has sparked widespread concern and a frantic search operation to locate the missing family.

Teererai Shavi, who previously served in the prestigious Presidential Guard in Harare, is well-known for his role in ensuring the safety and security of President Mnangagwa. However, the circumstances surrounding the family’s disappearance remain unclear, leaving authorities baffled and the public deeply concerned.

According to sources close to the investigation, Netsai Mavure was last seen in the city of Kadoma, while the exact whereabouts of Teererai and their small daughter are still unknown. The disappearance has led to rampant speculation and rumors, further complicating efforts to trace the missing family.

Law enforcement agencies, along with local authorities, have launched an urgent search operation to locate Teererai Shavi, Netsai Mavure, and their daughter. The President’s office has also pledged its full cooperation and resources to assist in finding the missing family.

“We are deeply concerned about the disappearance of Teererai Shavi, his wife Netsai Mavure, and their young daughter. We are fully committed to supporting the efforts of law enforcement agencies and doing everything possible to ensure their safe return,” stated a spokesperson for President Mnangagwa.

As the search continues, officials are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Teererai Shavi, Netsai Mavure, and their daughter to come forward immediately. The public is encouraged to contact the provided Whatsapp numbers +264857751081 or +263778086382 with any relevant information that could assist in the investigation.

The mysterious disappearance of a former bodyguard to the President and his family has sent shockwaves through the nation, raising concerns about their safety and well-being. The authorities remain determined to unravel the truth behind their disappearance and bring them back home safely.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...