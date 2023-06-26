Protecting Zimbabweans Abroad: Exposing ZANU Tactics

By Tinashe Pausigere

Dear Editor.

It is time for the repressive regime in Zimbabwe to understand that intimidation of its citizens on foreign soil is unacceptable. Far too often, Zimbabweans who face such intimidation are unaware that certain elements within the very institutions they seek help from may be indirectly influenced by the oppressive government. This covert manipulation, often carried out through private investigators, amounts to a form of terrorism against their own people and should not be tolerated. It is crucial for Zimbabwean citizens experiencing such intimidation to report these incidents to counter-terrorism authorities in their host countries, as these departments are well-equipped to handle and discipline those responsible. By raising global awareness and garnering support, we can protect Zimbabweans in the diaspora and ensure their safety.

The Perils of Intimidation Abroad

When Zimbabweans flee their homeland seeking safety and freedom in foreign countries, they expect to find solace and support. Unfortunately, they often encounter a different reality. Those who dare to voice dissent or engage in activism against the repressive regime soon discover that their actions have not gone unnoticed. They become targets of intimidation campaigns conducted by individuals working on behalf of the government. These tactics are not limited to physical threats; they encompass a range of measures aimed at silencing opposition and instilling fear.

The Infiltration of Institutions

One of the greatest challenges faced by Zimbabweans abroad is the realization that even the institutions they instinctively turn to for help may not be immune from the repressive regime’s influence. It is not uncommon for individuals within the police force or other law enforcement agencies to be on the government’s payroll, either directly or indirectly. This creates a troubling situation where victims of intimidation find themselves unknowingly seeking assistance from those who are complicit in their persecution. As a result, their pursuit of justice and protection becomes an arduous and fruitless endeavor.

Intimidation as State-Sponsored Terrorism

The intimidation of Zimbabweans on foreign soil can only be described as a form of state-sponsored terrorism. Terrorism, as defined by the United Nations, involves acts intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to influence the policy of a government through fear. The repressive regime in Zimbabwe employs intimidation tactics precisely for these purposes. By subjecting their citizens abroad to threats, harassment, and surveillance, they aim to quash dissent, discourage activism, and maintain control beyond their borders. It is vital to recognize this campaign of terror for what it is and take appropriate action.

Empowering Zimbabweans: Reporting to Counter-Terrorism Authorities

In the face of such pervasive intimidation, it is essential that Zimbabweans in the diaspora know their rights and understand where to turn for help. While fighting against these monsters individually may seem futile, there is strength in unity and in utilizing existing resources. Reporting incidents of intimidation to counter-terrorism authorities in their host countries can have a significant impact. These departments are well-funded, possess the necessary resources, and have the capacity to investigate and discipline overzealous individuals who attempt to intimidate Zimbabweans abroad.

The Power of Global Attention

To achieve tangible change, we must elevate these issues to the global stage. By launching a campaign that raises awareness and garners international attention, we can apply pressure on the repressive Zimbabwean government. Letters, emails, and calls to counter-terrorism authorities should also be complemented by reaching out to influential bodies such as the UK Foreign Office or the US State Department. When these authorities receive credible information about the intimidation of Zimbabweans abroad, they can exert diplomatic pressure on the Zimbabwean government and hold them accountable for their actions.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora deserve safety, security, and freedom from intimidation, regardless of where they are in the world. The repressive regime’s tactics of terrorizing its own people. – Tinashe Pausigere

