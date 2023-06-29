Dump Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs Legend

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has urged the club to release Khama Billiat and keep goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

The duo’s contracts expire on Friday and the club hasn’t made any official update on the players’ future.

McGregor believes Chiefs shouldn’t retain Khama as he has failed to reach his top form since arriving at the Soweto Giants five years ago.

He told the Sowetan Live website: “To be honest, what has Billiat done since he has been at Chiefs? Not much. For the goalkeeper, he [Khune] can still mature with experience, you can still go for a few more years and also he can help other keepers, so that can be worth it keeping him.

“But for me personally, it is a waste of time keeping Billiat, but as I said, it is a difficult one to call because you don’t know who will come in and what will happen, whether the coach will want to use him.

“He ([Billiat] is a very good player, if you keep him fit and happy, he can do things. But it has not been happening while he has been at Chiefs.”

Meanwhile, Billiat has joined the Kaizer Chiefs squad for the pre-season, giving a huge hint at his future.

The former Warriors international was among the first players that underwent fitness tests at the Kaizer Chiefs Village ahead of the start of the pre-season camp.

Latest reports have suggested that Billiat has agreed to take a huge pay cut in order to stay on at Chiefs ahead of the next campaign.-Soccer24 News

