Man Killed Over Parking Brawl

A 44-year-old man from Harare has appeared in Court facing murder charges after reportedly killing another over a parking lot accident at a nightclub in Belgravia.

Calisto Maravo was not asked to plead when he appeared before a Harare Magistrate this Tuesday.

It is the state’s case that on the 24th of this month, Maravo approached the now deceased and his wife, Zinzi Musonza in the car park and accused the deceased’s wife of bumping into another parked car.

The court heard that on inspecting the dent, the deceased was punched in the face by Maravo who had a knuckleduster.

It is alleged that Maravo went on to kick the now-deceased on the head and neck several times until he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Muravo has been remanded in custody to July 12 and advised to approach the High Court for bail. – ZBC News

