The Flying Emmerson Returns Home

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home from Luanda, Angola, where he had gone to attend the African Union Quadripartite summit of the SADC, EAC, ECCAS and ICGLR.

He was received at the RGMI Airport by Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs and senior government officials.

In Luanda, President Mnangagwa called for a synchronised approach to finding lasting solutions to the conflicts bedevilling different areas across Africa, particularly the Eastern DRC.-ZBC News

