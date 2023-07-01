Airline Owner Flies In Zimbabwe Aboard A Budget Plane
British billionaire magnate and commercial astronaut Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe aboard a Fastjet plane.
The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.
In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, “Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?
“It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight.
“Honoured to have one of aviation’s top personalities flying with us,”
It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.