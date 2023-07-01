ZANU PF Plots Violence In Mwenezi

Spread the love

ROAD TO 23 AUGUST

(A CCC Youth Taskforce Special Update On Elections Build up.)

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

In Mwenezi West in Rushangarumwe, Mananga area, CCC candidate for Ward 11, Thilisiwe Moyo is being threatened with violence by known ZANU PF DCC chair, Mazhambe and provincial member, Renias Muchoko.

In Mwenezi East, Ropafadzo Chingwe who is CCC candidate for Ward 13 is facing threats of violence from Kenneth Sibanda a rogue war veteran who was behind 2008 political violence. Sibanda who recently rejoined ZANU PF from the now defunct People First project says Chingwe who is her relative will tarnish his chances to be a future ZANU PF MP if she contest as a CCC councillor in this year’s general elections.

Again in Mwenezi East in Ward 13, Chingwizi area, CCC candidate Ronald Makusha is being threatened with death by DCC chair Mazhambe for standing as CCC candidate.

Another CCC official, Tineyi Mapepa who is cluster Secretary for Mwenezi is also facing threats of violence from suspected state security agents in his area.

ZANU PF is running scared after CCC successfully fielded candidates in almost every ward in Zimbabwe.

We urge fellow citizens to report any threats violence, violence and all forms of abuse to us as we go towards elections.

Under the, Register, Elect And Protect (REAP) we, the youths, have a mandate to protect the vote and the voter. Let’s Elect big and Protect big!

TakaNoVoter

REAP

Contact us:

Stephen 0772848320, Womberai 0717391806, Takudzwa 0785004577

CCC Youth Taskforce Communications Department

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...