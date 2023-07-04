Empty VP Chiwenga Utterance

Another Empty Political Statement from Chiwenga.

By Leonard Koni | As Zimbabwe prepares for its upcoming elections, the political landscape is dominated by three main candidates: Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa, and Saviour Kasukuwere. While the campaigning is in full swing, it is disheartening to witness the lack of substantive messages coming from the ruling party’s representatives.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the leader of Zanu PF, has failed to provide a clear vision for the country’s future or outline how he plans to transform Zimbabwe into an economic powerhouse if given another term. His speeches have been vague and uninspiring, leaving the electorate wondering about his true intentions.

Not to be outdone in delivering empty promises, Vice President Constantine Guvheya Chiwenga addressed residents of Mbare in Harare, pledging to facelift Mbare Musika. However, the people of Mbare have not forgotten the destruction of their informal sector back in June 2005, which impacted a significant portion of the population reliant on this sector for their livelihoods. It is concerning that Chiwenga, who previously promised to build swimming pools for Mbare residents, has once again appeared with a new promise, despite failing to deliver on his previous commitment. It is time for the people to hold such leaders accountable for their actions or lack thereof.

It is evident that Zanu PF has run out of ideas, resorting to empty and unfulfilled promises to woo voters. The ruling party claims it will do everything possible to improve the lives of the citizens, while simultaneously blaming the opposition-led local authorities for the lack of quality service delivery. This tactic is transparently aimed at gaining political points during election season.

Zanu PF’s two-decade-long rule has yielded little progress and is merely associated with political rhetoric and slogans. When a ruling party suddenly starts promising service delivery at the eleventh hour of an election campaign, resembling an opposition party, it is a clear sign that the organization is out of touch with reality and lacks a genuine concern for the people and their future.

Zimbabweans should not let this opportunity slip away. They must seize the chance to vote for a new government that genuinely prioritizes creating a better future for all citizens. It is time for fresh leadership, innovative ideas, and a commitment to tangible progress. Empty political statements will not solve the challenges faced by the nation, and it is up to the electorate to demand more from their leaders.

The upcoming elections should serve as a turning point for Zimbabwe. The citizens must exercise their democratic right to vote wisely, choosing leaders who have a clear vision, a track record of delivering on their promises, and a genuine commitment to the betterment of the country. Zimbabwe deserves leaders who will prioritize the needs of the people and work tirelessly to create a prosperous and inclusive future.

