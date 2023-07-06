Mtodi Fires Gun Shots At Chamisa Bikita Rally
6 July 2023
By-Reports reaching us say that aspiring Zanu PF MP for Bikita South, Energy Mtodi has fired two live shots at members of the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition CCC gathered at Baradzanwa Township in Bikita.
The CCC members were waiting for the arrival of their party leader Nelson Chamisa, who is expected to address a rally in the area.
Eyewitnesses told Masvingo Mirror that Mtodi besieged the venue with two trucks laden with Zanu PF supporters and threw stones at the gathering. They said the former Information deputy minister was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a FAZ member in Bikita South.