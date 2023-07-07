Man Loses Car To Friend

Spread the love

A 29-year-old Harare man has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing a car from his drunk friend.

The court heard that George Chatambudza, who had been asked by his drunk colleague to drive him home, is alleged to have driven off after dropping him off.

It is alleged that the complainant’s car was only recovered after the accused was involved in an accident a week later.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court this Wednesday and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, a suspected armed robber disguised as a pirate taxi driver who robbed passengers and stripped them naked has appeared in court facing two charges of armed robbery.

Jeremiah Makaza, aged 37 and his accomplices who are still at large, allegedly picked up passengers in Harare Central Business District en route to Kadoma before diverting to a farm along Bulawayo Road where they produced guns and knives, demanding cash and valuables from passengers.

The court heard that they then stripped the passengers naked before dumping them along the road.

The accused was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...