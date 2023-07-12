TEN MDC-A parliamentarians have defected to ZANU PF citing a lack of direction and infantile politics in the country’s opposition parties.
Yesterday four of the 10 legislators namely; Hon Lindiwe Maphosa, Hon Memory Mbondiah, Hon Winnie Kankuni, and Hon Virginia Mafuta were received at the ZANU PF headquarters by the party’s Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu and the Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha.
Hon Maphosa, who is also the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee
for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development
said ZANU PF is the party of the people hence their decision to leave opposition
politics.
“When I make a decision I make an informed one. As Members of Parliament and
activists in our own right, we have decided to join ZANU PF from the opposition
politics. Some of us with other Comrades joined the opposition in 2000 and we have
been in opposition politics since then. We had a narrative as the opposition that has
greatly changed and deviated from what we believed in as the youth who joined the
opposition then.
“We are Zimbabweans and Zimbabwe is the only country that we have, so we have
seen that some of the leaders in opposition where we are coming from are
incompetent.
“There is Douglas Mwonzora who has turned MDC into something less than a burial
society, in a burial society there are some activities taking place. Mwonzora is an
MDC-A president who is going to an election but managed to pay his own
presidential fee without MPs and councillors,” she said.
She said the MDC and CCC are two sides of the same coin.
“CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Mwonzora were only fighting for a big chunk but
it’s the same thing. We have seen it change into student activism that has no vision
and they don’t know where they are going. If you look at the way they conducted their
primary elections, it was a circus,” said Cde Maphosa.
She commended ZANU PF for setting up well-oiled structures from the grassroots.
“If you look at how ZANU PF held their primary elections, we have seen young
people coming up contesting for parliamentarian positions, something that is not
happening in the opposition. We have said we want to see young people
incorporated. We have got a party that has a direction, that has got a vision, that has
structures,” she said.
Cde Mpofu welcomed the former MDC-A legislators saying the ruling party is open for
everyone to join.
