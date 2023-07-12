Ten Mwonzora Allies Join Zanu PF

Spread the love

TEN MDC-A parliamentarians have defected to ZANU PF citing a lack of direction and infantile politics in the country’s opposition parties.

Yesterday four of the 10 legislators namely; Hon Lindiwe Maphosa, Hon Memory Mbondiah, Hon Winnie Kankuni, and Hon Virginia Mafuta were received at the ZANU PF headquarters by the party’s Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu and the Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha.

Hon Maphosa, who is also the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee

for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

said ZANU PF is the party of the people hence their decision to leave opposition

politics.

“When I make a decision I make an informed one. As Members of Parliament and

activists in our own right, we have decided to join ZANU PF from the opposition

politics. Some of us with other Comrades joined the opposition in 2000 and we have

been in opposition politics since then. We had a narrative as the opposition that has

greatly changed and deviated from what we believed in as the youth who joined the

opposition then.

“We are Zimbabweans and Zimbabwe is the only country that we have, so we have

seen that some of the leaders in opposition where we are coming from are

incompetent.

“There is Douglas Mwonzora who has turned MDC into something less than a burial

society, in a burial society there are some activities taking place. Mwonzora is an

MDC-A president who is going to an election but managed to pay his own

presidential fee without MPs and councillors,” she said.

She said the MDC and CCC are two sides of the same coin.

“CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Mwonzora were only fighting for a big chunk but

it’s the same thing. We have seen it change into student activism that has no vision

and they don’t know where they are going. If you look at the way they conducted their

primary elections, it was a circus,” said Cde Maphosa.

She commended ZANU PF for setting up well-oiled structures from the grassroots.

“If you look at how ZANU PF held their primary elections, we have seen young

people coming up contesting for parliamentarian positions, something that is not

happening in the opposition. We have said we want to see young people

incorporated. We have got a party that has a direction, that has got a vision, that has

structures,” she said.

Cde Mpofu welcomed the former MDC-A legislators saying the ruling party is open for

everyone to join.

-State Media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...