Sadio Mane To Leave Bayern Munich

Spread the love

West Ham have now signed the deal to sell captain Declan Rice after finally receiving paperwork from Arsenal. Sky Sports

Manchester City have made Bayern Munich’s France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, their number one target if England defender Kyle Walker, 33, joins the German champions. Guardian

Ajax have released captain Dusan Tadic. The former Southampton attacking midfielder requested his release despite having one year remaining on his contract.

Marseille have completed the signing of Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane. The Independent

Liverpool will consider joining the race to sign Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia. Talksport

Barcelona are now looking at other options having decided they cannot afford to sign 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, even on loan. Sport

Inter ‘annoyed’ and deeply disappointed’ by Romelu Lukaku’s attitude as Chelsea striker now open to Juventus move. Gianluca Di Marzio

Former England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he wants to rejoin Leicester having been a free agent since leaving Chelsea last summer. Sun

Sadio Mane is expected to exit Bayern Munich this summer and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Ariadhiah-Soccer 24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...