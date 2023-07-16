DeMbare Fry Gamecocks

Dynamos closed the gap on the top following their 2-0 win over Chicken Inn in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys remained in fourth place but reduced table toppers Highlanders’ lead to two points, though the later has a game in hand.

After a goalless first half, Elton Chikona fired home in the 68th minute off an assist from substitute Emmanuel Paga.

Chicken Inn didn’t create any meaningful opportunities in moments that followed.

Instead, it was the visitors who doubled the lead on the stroke of full-time through Eli Ilunga’s long range effort and killed the contest.

The result stretched Chicken Inn’s winless run to three successive games, while taking position number 6 with twenty-two points.

In Gweru, CAPS United returned to winning ways, ending a winless run of four matches with a 2-0 victory over Green Fuel.

William Manondo opened the scoring on the half hour before Rodwell Chinyengetere made it double in the 58th minute.

However, the Green Machine had to finish the game with a man short after Godknows Murwira received a red card on the hour for a second bookable offence.

The triumph lifted the Harare giants to eighth place, while Green Fuel dropped to number 15 in the relegation zone.

At Mandava Stadium, Yadah delivered an upset on FC Platinum, beating the reigning champions 1-0 in their backyard.

Russell Chifura netted the solitary goal in the first half to sink the Platinum Boys to their fourth loss of the season.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum stumbled again in the title race to give more ground to leaders Highlanders.

Second placed Madamburo lost 1-0 at home to Simba Bhora, thanks to Alex Mandinyenya’s 31st minute effort.

ZPC Kariba and Sheasham played a goalless draw, while Manica Diamonds edged relegation-threatened Cranborne Bullets.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15

Results:

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

FC Platinum 0-1 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Sheasham

Chicken Inn 0-2 Dynamos

Caps United 2-0 Green Fuel-Soccer24 News

