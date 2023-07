Zanu PF Hooligans Destroy CCC Posters

Suspected Zanu PF hooligans have torn off or sprayed paint on over a thousand posters belonging to CCC Gutu Central candidate Matthew Takaona.

Ironically Zanu PF candidate posters put up four days later are untouched.

Intimidation is rife with villagers being marshalled to collect ruling party tshirts.

https://masvingomirror.com/1-000-ccc-posters-vandalized-in-gutu-central/

https://www.threads.net/t/Cuqwotvo3ZD/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

