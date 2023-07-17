Mnangagwa Bribes Business Community

Spread the love

A community integration programme has been held in Makonde constituency to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF as the ruling party targets over 5 million votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Thousands of people from Makonde this Friday thronged Kanyaga Primary School for a community integration programme organised by a group of entrepreneurs under the banner Men Believe ED.

The programme included ball games for the youths, free medical services and live musical performances.

“We moving with the President’s mantra that no one should be left behind. We are treating people for free and this includes diagnosis, medication and rapid tests. We are encouraging people in this area to regularly visit health centres for check-ups,” said medical practitioner, Dr Tawanda Manjonjo.

“I am very thankful, I was having stomach upsets for a long time, but only to be diagnosed with ulcers today,” said one of the locals.

Another added, “The sports tournament is good for our wellness and keeps us away from ill behaviour such as drug abuse.”

The ZANU PF government has been on a drive to implement people-centred projects and yearns for another mandate to continue with the developmental trajectory.

“President Mnangagwa is doing good things for us, in this Province alone we have witnessed the rolling out of over 660 projects while most of them are complete. If it was not for Covid-19, I don’t know where we could be by now,” said Men BelievED Mashonaland West chairman, Cde Elijah Tambala.

“The President is fulfilling his promises. He has improved access health through devolution funds, schools, roads, borehole schemes, elimination of hunger through various interventions among them Pfumvudza programme,” said Men BelievED national spokesperson, Cde Timothy Nyakudzuka.

ZANU PF’s aspiring candidate for the constituency Cde Simbarashe Ziyambi rallied the people of Makonde to vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

“When you get into the polling station please start with the President’s ballot paper before you forget. We want him to continue with the developmental trajectory and usher us into Vision 2030,” he said.

Zimbabweans go to the polls on the 23rd of next month.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...