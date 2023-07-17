Zanu PF Hooligans Deface CCC Posters

Tinashe Sambiri

Unruly Zanu PF elements are destroying CCC posters in Mhondoro-Mubaira Constituency, it has emerged.

The Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) candidate for Mhondoro-Mubaira Constituency, Hon Vengai Chivaura on Monday described Zanu PF hooligans actions as uncouth and reckless.

“Varikuvhara maposter edu nekubvarura, this is uncalled for, we have raised the matter with respective authorities but nothing has been done to address the matter,” said Hon Chivaura.

“Nhasi 17 July veZanu PF varipa Nyamweda business center pavarikuita star rally yavo saka vabvisa all our posters,” he added.

