Winston Chitando Thugs Destroy CCC Posters

At Chatikobo Business Centre in Gutu Central suspected Zanu PF hooligans defaced CCC candidate Matthew Takaona’s posters and then covered them with Zanu PF candidate and Minister of Mines Winston Chitando’s posters. The act is not only criminal but runs against the ZEC electoral code which every candidate including Chitando signed.

