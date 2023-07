ZEC Left With Egg On The Face As Opposition Candidate Bulldozes Way On The Presidential Ballot

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Valerio has won her appeal against Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s decision to reject her nomination papers and she will be added to the list of nominees vying for the office of the President.

Valerio becomes the first female Presidential candidate.

More to follow…..

