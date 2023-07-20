First Lady Honored for Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy at Cambridge Uni | Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Opinion | The First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa, was recently honored at a prestigious function held at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The event recognized her outstanding contributions as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, as well as her tireless efforts in advocating for women’s empowerment. The ceremony, held at Jesus College Cambridge, marked the first visit by a First Lady from Zimbabwe to the esteemed university.

A Humble and Compassionate Leader

Dr. Mnangagwa’s journey from humble beginnings in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central, to becoming a champion for underprivileged children and women’s rights, has inspired many. Born and raised in a modest community, she acquired valuable experience in the hospitality industry while working at the Rainbow Tourism Group, where she gained an understanding of the importance of humility and compassion.

During the event, Dr. Mnangagwa’s down-to-earth approach and genuine love for children touched the hearts of the attendees. David, the director of Cornerstone College, expressed how moved he was by her humility, stating that she made a lasting impression by hugging the children and demonstrating her authentic care for their well-being.

Promoting Social Cohesion and Empowerment

Dr. Mnangagwa’s dedication to empowering women and improving the welfare of the girl child has been unwavering. Through her charity organization, the Angel of Hope, she has prioritized the needs of vulnerable individuals in Zimbabwean society. Her selflessness and commitment to promoting social cohesion have resonated with people from all walks of life.

Councillor Chikoto, the former mayor of Corby, highlighted the importance of a humble First Lady who leads by example and focuses on acts of kindness, generosity, and sacrifice. He emphasized that Dr. Mnangagwa embodies these qualities, making her the First Lady that Zimbabwe needs during a time of societal polarization and disconnection between elites and ordinary citizens.

Recognition and Impact

The invitation extended to Dr. Mnangagwa to visit Cambridge University and her subsequent recognition with the Global Education Leadership Award signify the impact she has made on education, women’s empowerment, and the girl child’s welfare. The university visit allowed her to engage with institutions such as Adenbrook Hospital, Cornerstone College, Cambridge University Press, and Jesus College, fostering collaborations and exchanging knowledge and experiences.

Winning awards not only boosts an organization’s reputation but also serves as a morale boost for individuals involved. Dr. Mnangagwa views these accolades as fuel and wings for her philanthropic work, understanding that they contribute significantly to her credibility and help raise awareness about her causes.

Conclusion

Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, has received well-deserved recognition for her entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and advocacy for women’s empowerment. Her journey from humble beginnings to the global stage has inspired many, and her genuine humility and compassion have endeared her to those she serves.

By honoring Dr. Mnangagwa, Cambridge University has not only elevated her profile but also enhanced its own reputation by acknowledging her exceptional contributions. The recognition bestowed upon her highlights the trust and admiration she has earned, both locally and internationally, and reinforces her determination to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged.

As the First Lady continues to receive accolades, she remains steadfast in her commitment to fulfilling her potential and creating a better future for the children and women of Zimbabwe. Her achievements serve as a testament to the recognition and appreciation she rightfully deserves.-Mavaza

