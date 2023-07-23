30 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

GOKWE-Magistrate Lungile Ncube on Tuesday sentenced a Gokwe man to 30 years in jail for raping a 14-year-old girl thrice on different occasions.

Givemore Dube (42) of Mutonhori Village under Chief Mukoka in Gokwe South will effectively serve 20 years in jail.

Circumstances are that Dube raped the minor (name withheld) three times in March 2023.

The first incident happened on an unknown date around 10 am. Dube was driving a donkey-drawn scotch cart, and he met the girl who was heading home.

He dragged her into a deserted homestead and raped her. He ordered her not to disclose the matter to anyone. Dube told her she would become a laughing stock should she tell anyone.

The second incident happened on an unknown date around 11 am. Dube met the minor who was going to a local grinding mill. She was carrying a bucket of maize on her head.

Dube took the bucket and put it by the roadside. He then force-marched the minor into a bush and raped her

