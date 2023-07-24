Chamisa MP Fund-raises For The Party

By- The opposition CCC party’s candidate for the Lobengula-Magwegwe National Assembly constituency in the upcoming general elections, Ereck Gono, is asking for funds from the party’s supporters for his campaign.

Gono has set up an online campaign https://ko-fi.com/lobengulamagwegwempto solicit funds from well-wishers to purchase campaign material.

In an interview with an online portal, Gono said candidates have been raising their own funds due to financial challenges in the party. He said;

Because of financial challenges caused by the failed regime, we must self-fund the campaign for change.

Whilst we have a few resources that we set aside all along, it’s not enough to sustain the whole campaign.

We need money for t-shirts, flyers, banners, and to sustain our campaign teams and also get polling agents at stations.

Our friends and relatives in the diaspora who want to donate can do so. It accommodates even those who might want to help our campaign but don’t have a lot of money.

Gono said people can donate as little as US$5. He said he has so far raised US$250 for his campaign.

