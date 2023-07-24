Jah Prayzah Singing For His Zanu-pper

Jah Prayzah: A Talented Musician Used as a Political Tool

By Kurauone Chihwayi | In the vibrant and diverse world of music, artists have always held the power to inspire, unite, and bring change to society. One such artist who has emerged as a music superstar is Jah Prayzah. There’s no denying that he is an exceptionally talented musician with an immense fan following both in Zimbabwe and beyond. However, as a keen observer of his music, it becomes evident that Jah Prayzah’s work seems to be entangled with the political landscape of Zimbabwe, specifically with the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Songs like “Kutonga kwaro,” “Masoja,” and “Chiremerera” have raised eyebrows due to their apparent alignment with Zanu PF’s interests. While artists have the right to express their political beliefs, it is crucial to question the extent to which these affiliations impact their artistic integrity and the messages they convey.

“Kutonga kwaro” found widespread usage by Zanu PF following the overthrow of the G40-dominated government of Robert Mugabe in 2017. This connection raised suspicions about Jah Prayzah’s stance and whether he was willingly or unwillingly being used as a tool for political gain.

“Mudhara achauya,” often interpreted as a love song, has been argued by some to be a pro-Mnangagwa song, signifying a bias towards the current leader of Zimbabwe. Such interpretations might raise concerns about whether the artist is presenting his music as a form of propaganda or genuinely expressing his sentiments.

“Chiremerera,” a song that seemingly exonerates President Mnangagwa of any wrongdoings during the turbulent events of 2017, further strengthens the belief that Jah Prayzah’s music serves as a platform for promoting the ruling party’s agenda. This type of association has led to questions regarding the artist’s commitment to using his talent for the betterment of society rather than becoming a mouthpiece for political interests.

As citizens, we recognize that artists, like everyone else, have the right to hold their political beliefs. However, when musicians like Jah Prayzah appear to openly embrace a political party, it can create a sense of discomfort among the audience. We are not suggesting that artists should refrain from expressing their affiliations, but rather, they should be transparent about their connections with political institutions and make it clear that their music is not meant to serve as political propaganda.

Transparency is essential in preserving the trust between musicians and their audiences. If Jah Prayzah has genuine reasons for aligning himself with Zanu PF, he should not shy away from explaining his association. The fans have a right to know whether his lyrics are a reflection of his true beliefs or if they are tailored to drum up support for the ruling party.

In contrast, there are artists like Winky D, who have taken a stand against corruption and poverty, even facing criticism and censorship from the ruling party as a consequence. Such artists serve as a beacon of hope for those who believe that musicians should prioritize the interests of the people over pleasing politicians.

In conclusion, Jah Prayzah is undoubtedly a brilliant and talented musician who has captured the hearts of many with his music. However, his apparent political affiliations have raised concerns about the integrity of his work. As fans and supporters of music, we encourage artists to be transparent about their beliefs and affiliations. Music should be a force that unites and inspires people, not a tool for serving political interests. The audience deserves honesty and sincerity from their favorite artists, as only then can the power of music be truly transformative for society.

Kurauone Chihwayi

