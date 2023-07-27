Military Coup As President Of Niger Toppled

Spread the love

Coup Reported in Niger as Soldiers Successfully Topple President Bazoum.

In a shocking turn of events, Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power in a reported coup d’état led by a group of soldiers. The news agencies AFP and Reuters have both cited a statement made on national television by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane and nine other uniformed soldiers, announcing the successful toppling of the president.

“We, the defence and security forces… have decided to put an end to the regime” of President Bazoum, declared Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, as he stood firmly with his fellow soldiers during the address. The soldiers further stated that the country’s borders had been closed, and a nationwide curfew was imposed.

The coup attempt took a significant turn earlier in the day when the group of soldiers blocked off the presidential palace in the capital city, Niamey. According to reports, a contingent of the presidential guard attempted to detain President Mohamed Bazoum inside his residence.

In response to the unfolding events in Niger, the West African ECOWAS group of countries, currently chaired by Nigeria, issued a communique expressing “shock and consternation” at the attempted coup. The ECOWAS statement condemned the use of force to seize power and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of the Republic.

The communique, signed by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also warned that ECOWAS and the international community would hold all those involved in the coup responsible for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, members of the government, and the general public.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also voiced concern over the unfolding events in Niamey. He expressed the EU’s condemnation of any attempts to destabilize democracy and threaten Niger’s stability. The EU pledged its support to ECOWAS’ response to the situation, showing a united front against the attempted coup.

As the situation continues to develop, the international community closely monitors the events in Niger, urging for a peaceful resolution and the swift restoration of democratic governance. The people of Niger remain on edge, awaiting further updates and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis that has engulfed their nation.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...