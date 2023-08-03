Police Confirm The Death Of CCC Supporter, Ignore To Mention Zanu PF Murderers

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the death of one person in public violence near Tanaka Grounds in Glen Norah, Harare.

The deceased is a CCC supporter and was killed by Zanu PF thugs in Glen Norah this afternoon.

Although ZRP confirmed the sad incident, it did not mention that the deceased was a CCC supporter and was killed by Zanu PF thugs.

But videos and pictures circulating on social media show a dozen Zanu PF supporters singing revolutionary songs, stoning CCC supporters in a CCC-branded open truck.

Zanu PF supporters in the videos are also seen violently removing CCC posters from the moving truck.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” he said.

The Police said that the incident occurred around 1 pm without naming the deceased, adding that they were investigating.

