CCC Members Nab Notorious Zanu PF Hooligan

MASVINGO – A notorious Zanu PF youth, Tawanda Sarukore, caught tearing off CCC posters at Mpandawana Growth Point early this morning, surprisingly escaped from Police custody.

A CCC surveillance team caught Sarukore while his three other colleagues ran away and escaped.

The CCC team is shocked that after surrendering Sarukore to Gutu Police, headed by Inspector Cames Muyambo, the report from the station is that he has since escaped.

Sarukore, who stays at the Growth Point but comes from Gutu South, is brother to notorious Zanu PF gangster Josephat Sarukore who is serving community service for obstructing justice.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Gutu Ward 35 Councillor Bernard Chimwango and CCC Gutu Central campaign manager Russel Mudoro effected citizen arrest on Sarukore at 5 am and surrendered him to the Police… www.masvingomirror.com

