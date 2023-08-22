Record Turnout at Mliswa’s ‘Vhara Gedhi Bhuru Mudanga’ Concert

By A Correspondent| A resounding wave of enthusiasm engulfed the Koshen Grounds as a bumper crowd, numbering in the tens of thousands, gathered to revel in legislator Temba Mliswa’s grand musical extravaganza, aptly named the ‘Vhara Gedhi Bhuru Mudanga’ concert.

This much-anticipated event featured an array of talented local artists who serenaded the captivated audience from Norton and beyond.

In a heartfelt address to the gathering, Mliswa extended his gratitude to the residents of Norton, acknowledging their unwavering support during his term of office as a legislator for the area.

“Thank you very much for the support and I will forever cherish the time you had with me. For anything that I am gonna do, I am gonna do the best for you, whether I will come back or not I will always be with you in good and bad times,” said Mliswa.

The event’s lineup showcased a splendid array of artistic talent, headlined by the likes of Chipo Muchegwa and Terry Gee, Ndunge Yut, Culture Love, Seh Calaz, Andy Muridzo, Gushungo, and Killer Tee.

Kicking off the performances was the dynamic duo of Chipo Muchegwa and Terry Gee who ignited the stage with their undeniable chemistry, treating the audience to their chart-topping anthem, “Makafanana” and many other songs from their catalogue.

The momentum only intensified as Ndunge Yut took to the spotlight, capturing the hearts of the predominantly youthful crowd with a flawless performance that left no room for disappointment.

Man of the moment, Culture Love stole the limelight, mesmerizing the audience with an energetic showcase that saw him perform one of his songs at the stage rooftop, a signature move that has become synonymous with his shows.

The musical odyssey continued with Andy Muridzo and Gushungo, the sole performers accompanied by live bands.

Their resonant melodies and impassioned performances proved nothing short of spectacular, leaving attendees clamoring for more.

As the crescendo of the day, Killer Tee, the headline act, took the stage by storm, delivering an impeccably polished performance that ignited the entire audience.

An eruption of collective voices harmonized with his melodies, resonating through the night as they passionately sang along to hits like “Handina,” “Ukandiudza,” and “Moyo Wangu.”

