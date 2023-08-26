Spanish Football Association Boss In Trouble For Kissing Football Player

Spread the love

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for his behaviour at Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony at Stadium Australia after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England.

Hermosa later admitted that she “did not enjoy it”.

A statement by FIFA has confirmed that the FA boss is now under investigation.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023.

The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter.

FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...