“Chiwenga Screamed”: Court Hears

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly screamed for help when his former wife Marry Mubaiwa allegedly tried to pull out an intravenous life-saving tube at a South African hospital in 2018, Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro told the court yesterday.

Mangwiro said he rushed into the intensive care unit where Chiwenga was booked after he heard him screaming for help.

Mangwiro, who was Chiwenga’s personal doctor, was testifying in Mubaiwa’s trial for attempting to kill Chiwenga.

He also told the court that Mubaiwa tried all means to kill her ex-husband, saying he was forced to board another aircraft without his patient who needed care during the flight.

“When we arrived at Lanseria Airport in Pretoria (South Africa), the accused person delayed us for more than three hours at the airport where she had a misunderstanding with the immigration officials,” Mangwiro said. “She told the immigration officials that her son was Chiwenga’s biological son, but the documents bore other names. We waited for three hours as there was a stand-off.”

He said the delay was unnecessary because Chiwenga needed urgent medical attention, adding that he was surprised when they were led to a hotel instead of NetCare Hospital, where he had booked for Chiwenga.

“We were supposed to go to NetCare Hospital as we had left Zimbabwe for that destination. To my disappointment, the then powerful accused directed us to Sheraton Hotel. It was a dangerous decision because it continued to endanger the life of the Vice-President.

“We then got to the basement of the hotel and we immediately confronted the accused to say the Vice-President needed life-saving hospitalisation rather than to come to a hotel.

