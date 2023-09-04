Grace Mugabe Photo-Bombs Mnangagwa’s Inauguration

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Former First Lady Grace Mugabe made a striking appearance at Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial inauguration ceremony on Monday. The date of the ceremony, falling exactly 69 months and 30 days after his speech, carried significant historical weight. Mnangagwa’s own self-exposure as a former Rhodesian spy who did not participate in the bombing of any train during the Chimurenga war, as revealed in his court documents, was juxtaposed against Mrs. Mugabe’s allegations that he attempted to forcefully remove his boss, Robert Mugabe, during the 1980 independence.

Witnesses were taken aback as Mrs. Mugabe, accompanied by her daughter Bona who recently went through a divorce, entered the National Sports Stadium. Despite her presence, she remained silent and enigmatic. Her appearance holds immense symbolism, representing her unwavering resistance against the accused Rhodesian spy, Mnangagwa, before, during, and after the November 2017 military coup.

While some may interpret her presence as an endorsement of the controversial leader, it could also signify a defiant stance against Mnangagwa’s leadership. The legitimacy of his electoral victory was called into question by prominent African observers, including the South African Development Community (SADC) electoral observer mission. This suggests that Mrs. Mugabe’s appearance might hold a deeper meaning beyond face value, contributing to the ongoing political discourse surrounding Mnangagwa’s rule.

As the nation watches and speculates about the implications of Mrs. Mugabe’s unexpected attendance, one thing remains clear: her presence has injected an additional layer of complexity into an already intricate political landscape. The former First Lady’s actions and motives are poised to captivate the nation’s attention as the story continues to unfold.- ZimEye

