Order Your Medication Via MedOrange App
6 September 2023
Order & pay for your medication directly via our new MedOrange App. You have the option to collect from our pharmacies or we can deliver. Click on the link to download our app
iOS : https://apps.apple.com/zw/app/medorange/id1661780882?utm_source=bulk_sms&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=prep_my_meds&utm_term=ios
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.medorange_pharmacy&utm_source=bulk_sms&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=prep_my_meds&utm_term=android