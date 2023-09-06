Order Your Medication Via MedOrange App

Order & pay for your medication directly via our new MedOrange App. You have the option to collect from our pharmacies or we can deliver. Click on the link to download our app

iOS : https://apps.apple.com/zw/app/medorange/id1661780882?utm_source=bulk_sms&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=prep_my_meds&utm_term=ios

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.medorange_pharmacy&utm_source=bulk_sms&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=prep_my_meds&utm_term=android

