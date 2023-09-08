Chivi Man Caged For Attempted Murder

MASVINGO-Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka sentenced a Chivi man to 40 years in jail for attempted murder and rape.

Bornface Marisa (33) of Chiuswa Village under Chief Nemauzhe will serve 36 years in jail.

Magistrate Chineka convicted and sentenced Marisa for rape and attempted murder of a female villager (name withheld).

The incident happened on February 22, 2023, around 11 pm in Chiuswa Village.

Circumstances are that Marisa broke into a bedroom that a woman was sleeping in. She tried to escape and he assaulted her with an unknown object.

He struck her with an axe once on the forehead and she sustained head injuries… www.masvingomirror.com

