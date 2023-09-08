Robbers force Intimacy on lovers

An imbiber’s outing with his lover turned horribly wrong when he was bashed and robbed by two unidentified men who also forced his lover to lie down before they demanded him to perform a sex act on her while they watched.

The incident which happened this week on Tuesday at around 11.30 pm and was reported to the police occurred while Linos Sibanda (32) and his lover were on their way home from a city night spot.

A source close to the incident said Sibanda from Entumbane suburb and his lover met their fate when they left a night spot which is situated along Fife Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

While they were heading to 6th Avenue to look for transport to ferry them home things turned bad for them when they met two unidentified men.

The two men were armed with a knife and hammer. They confronted them (Sibanda and his lover) and told them to stop and surrender all the money and items in their possession. While Sibanda was trying to reason with them they slapped him once on the face causing him to bleed,” said the source.

The worst was yet to come for Sibanda when they ordered his girlfriend to lie on the ground before they ordered him to perform a sex act on her while they watched, the source said.

While he was busy performing the sex movements they slapped him on the back and demanded money.

“He then surrendered R800, his black leather jacket and a belt before they ran away. After a few minutes they rose and headed to Bulawayo Central Police Station where they reported the incident.

“Police attended the scene and they have since launched a manhunt for the two suspects,” said the source.-BMetro

