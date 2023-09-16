Robbers Pounce On Delta

Spread the love

MASVINGO-Three armed robbers pounced at a Delta Beverages warehouse in the industrial area around 1 am and went away with US$580.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He encouraged businesses to use multi-methods to enhance their security.

The Mirror has it on good authority that the case was reported under RRB 5550252.

Circumstances are that the three armed robbers who are still at large were driving a grey Toyota Wish…

www.masvingomirror.com

https://chat.whatsapp.com/FyhtMUbrEyD9CC9hcfeCh3

https://masvingomirror.com/robbers-blow-delta-beverages-safes/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...