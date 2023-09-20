Brito For Warriors Coaching Post?

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has written to Highlanders, seeking permission to appoint their coach Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira as the Warriors boss on an interim basis.

Th ZIFA NC is searching for a head coach to take charge of the national team for the next year.

The Warriors are set to return to international football following the lifting of the FIFA ban in July this year.

The country had spent the past year-and-half frozen out due to the sanctions.

Zimbabwe is set to feature in the CHAN qualifiers and ZIFA NC has identified a candidate to takeover the national team.

A letter written to Highlanders has confirmed their interest in Brito, who has done well for Bosso this season.

The Portuguese gaffer, who arrived in the country last year, has guided Tshilamoya to second place this season thus far.

The team also maintained a nineteen-match unbeaten run in this campaign.-Soccer24 News

