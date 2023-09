CCC Wins Chiredzi Town Council Chairmanship Through Toss

The Citizens Coalition for Change has won chairmanship for Chiredzi Town Council through a toss after a five all stalemate.

During the election, a Zanu PF candidate had five votes from its five councilors while CCC had the same number of votes.

