Chirewa Makes Immediate Impact At Wolves

Tawanda Chirewa made his debut at Wolves on Tuesday, featuring for the U21s against Norwich U21 in the Premier League Cup.

The Zimbabwean youngster joined the club this week from Ipswich Town.

He started in the first XI and played until the hour mark.

Fellow countryman Leon Chiwome was on the bench and came on as an 82nd-minute substitute.

Chiwome netted the equaliser six minutes later as Wolves U21 drew 2-2 versus Norwich City.

Meanwhile, both Chirewa and Chiwome, along with another Zimbabwean Joshua Nyakudya, who didn’t play on Tuesday, will be eligible to play for Wolves senior team in the EPL as an U21 players.-Soccer24 News

