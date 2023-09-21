Featured Opinion
ZAA Australia Nominees’ Full List
21 September 2023
The fourth edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia will take place on the 11th of November 2023 at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, marking a return to glory for the prestigious awards after a Covid-enforced three-year absence.

Picture: Method Mukundu – ZAA Australia Director


The ZAA Australia edition caters to the enterprising diaspora community based in Australia which has continued to blaze a trail in different sectors to promote Zimbabwean pride home, abroad and beyond.
The 2023 edition is powered by wealth advisory firm Frontier Wealth Group who make an entrance as the headline sponsor for the premier social event.
“It has been a long time coming since disruptions caused by Covid-19 in the past few years and we are thrilled to write another chapter of celebrating excellence in Australia through the ZAA this year,” said ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu.
“A number of people and organisations have continued to make positive impact in the world and as ZAA we reaffirm our commitment to recognise, celebrate and honour those outstanding contributions. We are also equally thrilled to welcome Frontier Wealth Group as partner for this noble cause, to unlock full potential and networking among our leading change makers.”
ZAA Australia has also released the nominees shortlist for this year which is stacked with outstanding personalities who have made a progressive imprint on communities across different spheres of influence.
Over the years, ZAA Australia has amplified the voices of various personalities and initiatives to become a key driver of diaspora engagement and a cross networking platform of choice for many in the diaspora and beyond.
“ZAA embodies the aspirations of many progressive minds and we fully embrace the vision as a firm. We believe we can inspire and guide many to achieving financial freedom and develop wealth accumulation strategies together with the ZAA,” said Stephen Mandigora, CEO of Frontier Wealth Group.
“Since our inception in 2015, we have committed ourselves to empowering Zimbabwean communities and are confident of ushering in a new era of exponential growth together with many in this journey with the ZAA.”
The company specialises in financial planning, mortgage broking and property investments among other diversified wealth creation and management strategies.
Founded in 2010 to honour by Conrad Mwanza, ZAA recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.
The ZAA Australia voting platform is now open on www.zimachievers.org and will close on 22 October 2023, with the Awards Dinner Gala taking place the following month.
The full nnomination shortlist for the 12 Contestable Categories

  1. YOUNG ACHIEVER’S AWARD
  2. Yemurayi Choto
  3. Reece Mutonhori
  4. Tatenda Nyaruwe
  5. Taida Chigogora
  6. NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai)
  7. Lynette Moyo
  8. Simba Zimbudzana
  9. Meliwethu Richard Nkomo
  10. Rutendo Rue Mupedzi
  11. Mufaro Maringe
  12. SPORTS, CULTURE AND FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
  13. Reece Mutonhori
  14. Meliwethu Richard Nkomo
  15. Cynthia Simango
  16. Rumbie Mutseyiwa
  17. Simba Machiridza
  18. MEDIA PERSONALITY / MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR
  19. Hericom Media and Marketing
  20. Yemurayi Choto
  21. Admire Maitera – The Art of Business Show
  22. Bigtime Media Productions
  23. SOCIAL INFLUENCER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE
  24. Rutendo Rue Mupedzi
  25. NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai)
  26. Yemurayi Choto
  27. Tendayi Ganga
  28. The main cast of ABC kids film Gugu naGogo (Bernadette Whata, Rufaro Ruvimbo Ndoro and Emily Chifadza)
  29. Gladys Mutongoreya
  30. ARTIST OF THE YEAR (MUSIC / DRAMA)
  31. Jossy Jovial
  32. Thando Sikwila
  33. Lynette Moyo
  34. Mufaro Maringe
  35. Lee Mabasa Ziyambi & Bazuka
  36. Faro Musodza
  37. Audius Mtawarira
  38. COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
  39. Zii Nzira
  40. Ennia Jones
  41. The Duo of Dr Sithembiso Dube & Simba Marekera
  42. Simba Zimbudzana
  43. Olivee Zvinaiye Maboreke
  44. Melody Magengezha
  45. COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
  46. Langdentity
  47. Splash of Colour Swimming
  48. Australia Zimbabwe Business Council (AZBC)
  49. Born to Shine Organisation – Tendayi Ganga
  50. Ladies Of Zimbabwe In Australia (LOZA)
  51. ZIMAA NSW
  52. START-UP / INNOVATOR / ENTREPRENUER OF THE YEAR
  53. Ronald Mpofu
  54. Prosper Taruvinga
  55. Farisai Chatiza Marimbe
  56. Adrian Mtungwazi
  57. Lucky Ngoshi
  58. BUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
  59. Eagle life
  60. Prodigy Health Solutions
  61. Msisa Property
  62. Nzenza Legal and Migration Services
  63. In 4 Care Disability Services
  64. MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD
  65. Dune Health and Well-being
  66. Taida Chigogoma
  67. Starz Health Pty Ltd
  68. Tarisai Shinya
  69. DISABILITY ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD
  70. Care Metaz Global
  71. Phil Terry Healthcare
  72. Endow Support and Consulting
  73. In 4 Care Disability Services
  74. Starz Health Pty Ltd
  75. PHILANTROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARD 
  76. Pastor Tapiwa Mutseriwa
  77. Gladys Maseko
  78. Pastor Innocent Shone
  79. Gladys Mutongoreya
  80. Tendai Ganga
  81. Taida Chigogora
