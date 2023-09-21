ZAA Australia Nominees’ Full List

The fourth edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia will take place on the 11th of November 2023 at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, marking a return to glory for the prestigious awards after a Covid-enforced three-year absence.

Picture: Method Mukundu – ZAA Australia Director



The ZAA Australia edition caters to the enterprising diaspora community based in Australia which has continued to blaze a trail in different sectors to promote Zimbabwean pride home, abroad and beyond.

The 2023 edition is powered by wealth advisory firm Frontier Wealth Group who make an entrance as the headline sponsor for the premier social event.

“It has been a long time coming since disruptions caused by Covid-19 in the past few years and we are thrilled to write another chapter of celebrating excellence in Australia through the ZAA this year,” said ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu.

“A number of people and organisations have continued to make positive impact in the world and as ZAA we reaffirm our commitment to recognise, celebrate and honour those outstanding contributions. We are also equally thrilled to welcome Frontier Wealth Group as partner for this noble cause, to unlock full potential and networking among our leading change makers.”

ZAA Australia has also released the nominees shortlist for this year which is stacked with outstanding personalities who have made a progressive imprint on communities across different spheres of influence.

Over the years, ZAA Australia has amplified the voices of various personalities and initiatives to become a key driver of diaspora engagement and a cross networking platform of choice for many in the diaspora and beyond.

“ZAA embodies the aspirations of many progressive minds and we fully embrace the vision as a firm. We believe we can inspire and guide many to achieving financial freedom and develop wealth accumulation strategies together with the ZAA,” said Stephen Mandigora, CEO of Frontier Wealth Group.

“Since our inception in 2015, we have committed ourselves to empowering Zimbabwean communities and are confident of ushering in a new era of exponential growth together with many in this journey with the ZAA.”

The company specialises in financial planning, mortgage broking and property investments among other diversified wealth creation and management strategies.

Founded in 2010 to honour by Conrad Mwanza, ZAA recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

The ZAA Australia voting platform is now open on www.zimachievers.org and will close on 22 October 2023, with the Awards Dinner Gala taking place the following month.

The full nnomination shortlist for the 12 Contestable Categories

YOUNG ACHIEVER’S AWARD Yemurayi Choto Reece Mutonhori Tatenda Nyaruwe Taida Chigogora NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai) Lynette Moyo Simba Zimbudzana Meliwethu Richard Nkomo Rutendo Rue Mupedzi Mufaro Maringe SPORTS, CULTURE AND FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Reece Mutonhori Meliwethu Richard Nkomo Cynthia Simango Rumbie Mutseyiwa Simba Machiridza MEDIA PERSONALITY / MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR Hericom Media and Marketing Yemurayi Choto Admire Maitera – The Art of Business Show Bigtime Media Productions SOCIAL INFLUENCER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE Rutendo Rue Mupedzi NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai) Yemurayi Choto Tendayi Ganga The main cast of ABC kids film Gugu naGogo (Bernadette Whata, Rufaro Ruvimbo Ndoro and Emily Chifadza) Gladys Mutongoreya ARTIST OF THE YEAR (MUSIC / DRAMA) Jossy Jovial Thando Sikwila Lynette Moyo Mufaro Maringe Lee Mabasa Ziyambi & Bazuka Faro Musodza Audius Mtawarira COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR Zii Nzira Ennia Jones The Duo of Dr Sithembiso Dube & Simba Marekera Simba Zimbudzana Olivee Zvinaiye Maboreke Melody Magengezha COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR Langdentity Splash of Colour Swimming Australia Zimbabwe Business Council (AZBC) Born to Shine Organisation – Tendayi Ganga Ladies Of Zimbabwe In Australia (LOZA) ZIMAA NSW START-UP / INNOVATOR / ENTREPRENUER OF THE YEAR Ronald Mpofu Prosper Taruvinga Farisai Chatiza Marimbe Adrian Mtungwazi Lucky Ngoshi BUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR Eagle life Prodigy Health Solutions Msisa Property Nzenza Legal and Migration Services In 4 Care Disability Services MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD Dune Health and Well-being Taida Chigogoma Starz Health Pty Ltd Tarisai Shinya DISABILITY ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD Care Metaz Global Phil Terry Healthcare Endow Support and Consulting In 4 Care Disability Services Starz Health Pty Ltd PHILANTROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARD Pastor Tapiwa Mutseriwa Gladys Maseko Pastor Innocent Shone Gladys Mutongoreya Tendai Ganga Taida Chigogora

By A Correspondent

