Mayoress Shantel Chiwara (25) Ready To Deliver

Tinashe Sambiri

Is Zimbabwe a patriarchal nation that does not embrace the elevation of women?

In Masvingo CCC ward 2 councillor Shantel Chiwara became the ancient city’s first female mayor.

Shantel(25) is ready for the mammoth task.

Below is CCC’s statement on Shantel’s elevation…

INTRODUCING NEW MASVINGO MAYOR: Born in 1998, Mayoress Shantel Chiwara holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) in Banking from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Currently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Strategic Management at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

Chiwara has previously worked as a customer service teller at Steward Bank. Prior to that, she served as a bank teller at POSB.

