Mnangagwa Promotes Own Married Girlfriend To Attorney General Post

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | In a rapid series of changes, Emmerson Mnangagwa has made two major appointments within 24 hours, further reshaping the political landscape in Zimbabwe. First, Mnangagwa replaced the late President Robert Mugabe’s Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) chief-secretary with his cousin, Martin Rushwaya.

However, the most significant move came shortly after, as Mnangagwa appointed his own girlfriend to the position of Attorney General. This surprising decision has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Zimbabwe, raising questions about nepotism and political favoritism within the government.

These swift and unexpected changes in high-ranking positions are sure to generate discussions and debates about the direction of Zimbabwe’s leadership under President Mnangagwa. Stay tuned for more updates as this story continues to unfold.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...